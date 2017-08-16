The Omaha Public Library has a call out for artists to exhibit their works at the Phipps Gallery inside the W. Dale Clark Library downtown.

Amy Mather, Adult Services Manager for the library, says both experienced and new artists are encouraged to apply.

Mather explains artists should include five digital images of their artwork submitted as individual JPG files.

She says images must also be accompanied by a separate document that lists information about each work including the title of the piece, the year created, the medium used and an artist statement.

"We do two month exhibitions, so six overall throughout the course of the year. And it could be anyone from a single artist to a group show. When the submissions come in, we sometimes love to explore what they would look like with each other. For example, we have an exhibition coming up next month where we will have three artists, and they will complement each other really well.”

Mather says artists can drop their submissions off at the W. Dale Clark Library at the first floor information desk or email her at amather@omahalibrary.org.

The deadline for submissions is September 8th.