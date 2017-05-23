The Omaha Public Library kicks off its Summer Reading Program on Friday

The Omaha Public Library will officially kick off its Summer Reading Program with a party this Friday at the W. Dale Clark Library, from 10:30 to 12:30.

Emily Getzschman, Marketing Manager for the library, says there will be all sorts of activities for kids including crafts, bounce houses, prizes and snacks.

She says the rest of the branches will have a party the following day, Saturday, from 1 to 3 and have fun things for kids to do including face painting, music, books and stories.

Getzschman says the library things summer is a great time to encourage kids to read for fun but they also want to reward them for reading.

She says kids to receive prizes, kids must read 10 hours over the summer.

"And when they’ve completed their 10 hours, they will receive prizes. For kids and teens, they will receive a book of their choice to take home. They will get a book bag and a voucher for a Storm Chasers game. They will be entered into a drawing for a scholarship and they will also get entered into additional drawings for gift certificates for more hours read beyond the 10.”

Getzschman says adults who participate will be entered into drawings for zoo memberships and HyVee gift cards.

For more details, the website is OmahaLibrary.org.