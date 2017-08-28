Omaha Public Library's 2017 "Omaha Reads" Features Omaha Author

Omaha author Jonis Agee’s book The Bones of Paradise is the 2017 Omaha Public Library Omaha Reads selection. Emily Getzschman, Marketing Manager for OPL, says Omaha Reads has been running for over 10 years now and is entirely community driven. She says with this year being Nebraska’s sesquicentennial, The Bones of Paradise is an especially appropriate book.

"The Bones of Paradise by Jonis Agee is a heartbreaking mystery, very gritty story, and it is all following the Massacre at Wounded Knee, which happened in 1890. So there is a lot of Native American history that’s involved in the book, and we wanted to enlighten people about some of Nebraska’s history surrounding these events that happened in the past.”

Getzschman says this year’s Omaha Reads events begin on Wednesday, September 6th. Jonis Agee will speak about her book on September 14th at 7 p.m. at the Milton R. Abrahams library. The event will include a Q & A session and a book-signing.

For more information and a schedule of the events, the website is omahalibrary.org – under “events”