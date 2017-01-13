Omaha Public Schools hosts Open Houses at Middle and High Schools all month

Omaha Public Schools started holding Open Houses earlier this week.

Ken Spellman, Coordinator in Career Education for OPS, says this is an opportunity for parents and students to see all their options for secondary schools.

He says you can visit the OPS Student Assignment Plan website at sap.ops.org to find out which zone you live in and whether you’re eligible for transportation to specific schools.

Spellman says principals, teachers and staff will be at the open houses to talk with parents and students.

Kids can check out the sports, clubs, magnet programs, career education and more at each school.

"If you’re a high school student and a junior or senior, we have the Career Center so there are a ton of different options and opportunities. On the high school part of it, I would like to encourage people to choose a high school based on your career interest. We are getting more and more career academies at our high schools and you know if kids are interested in a particular career they should maybe try to attend one of those high schools.”

Spellman says the Career Center Open House is Saturday January 28th. For a complete list of Open Houses, the website is www.ops.org.