Omaha school board breaks deadlock, votes in president

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha school board has voted in a new president and vice president, breaking a deadlock that had led to 125 board votes on the presidency at its last meeting.

The board voted just once Monday, selecting Lacey Merica to replace Lou Ann Goding, who was seeking another term. Marque Snow, who'd also sought the board presidency, was voted in as vice president.

Goding says it was time for someone else to lead.

Merica says she and Snow will be partners in building bridges to district staffers, parents and other school board members.

The board president sets meeting agendas, leads meetings and works with the superintendent's executive council on district issues.

