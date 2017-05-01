Omaha Science Cafe to focus on eye surgery advances

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The next Omaha Science Cafe will focus on technological advances in eye surgery.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

The presenter will be Dr. Donny Suh, who is chief of ophthalmology service at Children's Hospital and Medical Center. He is involved with research with the Pediatric Eye Disease Investigation Group, which is sponsored by the National Eye Institute, a division of the National Institutes of Health.

Science Cafés involve face-to-face conversations with scientists about science topics. They are open to everyone 21 and older.

