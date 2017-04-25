Omaha Startup Week Enters its Second Year

Omaha Startup Week returns next week with 65 different events including panel discussions, keynotes, workshops and networking.

Erica Wassinger is the Co-Founder of the Startup Collaborative, a program of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Wassinger says if you’re not sure whether you should attend Omaha Startup Week, consider whether you have an interest in innovating and changing things, as well as moving fast and being a force of nature.

Wassinger likens Omaha Startup Week to a festival, one that crosses entrepreneurship and innovation with the community at large.

"So anyone who’s interested in corporate innovation and wants to understand how they can shake up their industry. Or someone who is a founder and entrepreneur looking for more guidance on how to grow their business. Anyone who’s interested in getting into angel investing and really anything in between, fits within Startup Week.”

Wassinger says angel investors are the first people who put capital into a new business to help it get off the ground and get going.

She says one of the keynote speakers is Kelly Hoey, angel investor and judge on CNBC’s Power Pitch. Hoey will provide insights on ways entrepreneurs can build a network that builds their business in an authentic way.

More information is available at Omaha.startupweek.co.