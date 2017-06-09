The Omaha Summer Arts Festival kicks off today and is held on Farnam Street, alongside the Gene Leahy Mall.

Rachel Woodman, Market Development Manager with Century Link, says the festival will feature 135 unique booths with artists from 31 different states.

Woodman says those who attend can browse and buy original artwork. And if the piece you purchase is large, you can take advantage of an artwork delivery service.

She says there will be 13 free concerts over the three day festival as well as hands-on arts activities for kids and a TasteFest.

Woodman talks about one of the additions to the festival this year.

"One of those is the Makery. The Makery will be an on-site, all weekend event. It’s offering a variety of DIY crafts so the Makery is an interesting art company, locally. You can actually take a class on how to build a terrarium or do jewelry stamping or make a custom necklace. So it’s all these crafts you can make and take home.”

Woodman says there will also be a program called Gallery One, presented by First National Bank, that supports new and budding artists who have limited or no experience exhibiting and selling their artwork.

These individuals will not only receive free exhibit space during the festival but will also get advice from a professional artist.

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival runs today through Sunday. For a complete schedule of events, the website is SummerArts.org.