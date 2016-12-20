Omaha's bike-sharing system to double in size by 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's public bicycle-sharing system is set to nearly double in size by 2019.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Heartland B-cycle has partnered with Omaha to increase the system's size. B-cycle will add 36 stations and 150 bikes. Executive director says they hope to have the first round of new equipment, including 20 bikes, installed next year.

New stations will be placed near existing bus stops and well-populated areas.

City transportation planner Derek Miller says the bike-sharing program will help meet many goals related to Omaha's plan to provide multiple modes of transportation.

Federal and state grants have provided $1.2 million for the program.

All contents © copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved.