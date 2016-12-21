Open Enrollment Deadline is January 31st

Despite the fact Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska is pulling out of the Health Insurance Marketplace, there are still about 15 plans to choose from in the state.

Julie Brookhart is the Public Affairs Specialist at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the Kansas City Regional Office.

Brookhart says if you decide to stick with your current plan and it’s available for next year, you will automatically be re-enrolled into that plan.

She says if your plan isn’t available for 2017 and you do nothing, you will get information in the mail that will tell you about an alternate plan, similar to the one you’re already on.

Brookhart says you simply pay that premium toward your health insurance and you’re enrolled.

"But that plan won’t be activated until you pay that premium. You can also go in and shop yourself and choose an alternate plan, one that works better for you. We always say to look because you might find a better premium, a larger network or more services under another plan.”

If you enroll by January 15th, your insurance will start February 1st. If you enroll after January 15th, your coverage will start March 1st. January 31st is the last day of open enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

You can apply online at Healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596.