OPL's annual culinary conference is this Saturday

This Saturday, November 4th, the Omaha Public Library will present its annual culinary conference.

Amy Mather, Adult Services Manager for the Omaha Public Library, says this year’s focus is sweets.

Mather says the conference offers an opportunity to bring together people who love cookbooks and demos to meet other local foodies.

She says guests will include small batch candy makers and chocolatiers. Mather says presenters will talk about their process and how they got involved with sweets.

And most importantly, Mather says samples will be available all day long.

"Everybody will be fed throughout the day which is really great. And then we will have another demo towards the end of the day. We have a cookbook exchange too so if you wanted to bring a cookbook and take a cookbook, we have that. We also have prizes and drawings throughout the day. So it’s really fun.”

The Omaha Public Library culinary conference takes place this Saturday from 11-3 at the W. Dale Clark Library, 215 S. 15th Street.

There is no charge to attend the event and you don’t have to register. Mather says if you park at Omaha Park One, your ticket will be validated.