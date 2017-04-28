OPPD Receives Honor For Protecting Trees

The Omaha Public Power District has recently been designated a “Tree Line USA Utility” from the National Arbor Day Foundation for the 16th year in a row.

Tree Line USA is a joint project between the National Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of Foresters. It awards this designation to utility companies, communities and college campuses that are actively protecting and enhancing America’s urban trees.

Mike Norris, Utility Forester with Omaha Public Power District, says one of the ways they support trees is by helping homeowners decide the best trees to plant near power lines. With Omaha facing the loss of Ash trees, Norris says they can assist home owners seeking help on the best replacement trees to plant.

“With the Emerald Ash Borer staring us down the barrel here, this could be even more important for the home owners and residents of Omaha and the metro area – to plant more trees -- encouraging people to look at different options of trees rather than planting all maples again to make up for the loss of Ash trees. That tree diversity will be key in preventing something like this happening again."

Another resource for home owners is the OPPD Arboretum at 108th and Blondo. There, they can see a variety of trees of different ages and sizes and learn what trees are most powerline friendly.

For more information, the website is OPPD.com/trees.