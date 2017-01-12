Panel questions push to open Nebraska committee chair votes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A push to require public votes for Nebraska committee leadership positions is facing criticism from some lawmakers who see it as an affront to the state's nonpartisan Legislature.

Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion once again argued in favor of the change Wednesday before the Legislature's Rules Committee. The conservative Republican senator says lawmakers should have to disclose their votes for speaker and committee leaders as a matter of transparency.

But some committee members say the rule change is an attempt to put partisan pressure on senators. Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha, a Republican who has clashed with his party, promised to give Kintner "one hell of a fight" if his proposal makes it to the full Legislature.

