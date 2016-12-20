The Peter Kiewit Foundation's ArtStock Funding Initiative accepting applications

The Peter Kiewit Foundation’s ArtStock Funding Initiative offers a two-pronged approach with both grants and a learning series for Omaha area arts and culture organizations.

Paul Ternes, Peter Kiewit Foundation Program Officer, oversees the program.

He says ArtStock is designed to bring arts and culture organizations together to share best practices, learn from each other, build capacity and improve sustainability.

Through ArtStock, Ternes says the groups receive a one-time grant that addresses an immediate need and helps them build capacity.

He says ultimately, the goal is to help the organizations better fulfill their missions more effectively and efficiently.

"Think about behind the scenes work that needs to happen. So its things that invest in more infrastructure. We’ve seen organizations use it to improve their IT systems, equipment, make software upgrades. We’ve seen organizations invest in their staff by bringing in a specialized expert or by sending staff to a really high profile, engaging conference learning experience.”

Ternes says the deadline to submit an application is January 15th. Awards will be announced by February 28. He says the program will distribute a total of $500,000 next year.

All arts and culture organizations with 501c3 status, located in Douglas County are eligible to apply.

For more information, the phone number is 402-575-5782.