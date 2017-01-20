Real estate agent charged in Omaha pickup slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man suspected of using his pickup to fatally run down an Omaha convenience store clerk earlier this month.

Police arrested 45-year-old Dirk Blume Tuesday at the Omaha real estate office where he worked. He was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and a weapons count for the Jan. 7 attack that killed 40-year-old Seth Hansen. A bond hearing for Blume has been set for Friday.

Police say Blume's pickup was seen on surveillance video taken outside the store where Hansen was run over and killed while he took a trash bag to a dumpster in the store's parking lot after the store had closed.

Blume remained jailed Thursday and could not be reached for comment. Online records didn't list an attorney for Blume.

