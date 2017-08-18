Red Cross Has Tips For Eclipse Travel Safety

By now you have likely heard about the importance of eye safety if you are planning to view the total eclipse on Monday, but the Red Cross has other safety tips they want you to keep in mind.

Richard Dinsdale, Communications Director for the American Red Cross in Kansas, Nebraska, and Southwest Iowa, says carrying a good emergency kit in your car is one of them.

“Now an emergency kit should really include water -- at least a gallon of water per person per day -- non-perishable food, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit, supplies for infants if you have a baby that is along with you. And of course, if you’re taking medications on a regular basis, you want to have those along with you too.”

Dinsdale also suggests taking a road map or atlas in case you are in an area without the internet. And he says you should let family members know what route you are taking and keep plenty of gas in your gas tank.

He says the Red Cross is working with Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and other governmental agencies across the state and that they will have emergency shelters available if needed.

For more information, the website is redcross.org/local/Nebraska