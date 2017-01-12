Red Cross issues winter driving safety tips

Winter is upon us here in Nebraska and if you haven’t done it yet, the American Red Cross is advising you to winterize your car.

Richard Dinsdale is the Communications and Marketing Program Manager for the Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa region of the American Red Cross.

He says between holiday travel and winter, driving can be difficult.

Dinsdale says it’s important to have someone check your tires before you road trip to be sure they have equal pressure.

He says you should also pack an ice scraper and have your battery tested before you leave.

Dinsdale says another thing people often forget about is antifreeze but it’s important to be sure that’s topped up before you head out.

"Some other things…if you’re going on a trip it’s good to have a shovel in your car, in the trunk. Some kitty litter or sand in case you get stuck, those items can be very very helpful. And it’s always good to have a couple of blankets and maybe some extra clothes or an extra coat in your trunk just for safety.”

If you do get stuck in ice or snow, Dinsdale says you should never leave your vehicle.

He says move it off the roadway if you can and tie a brightly colored cloth to your antenna for rescuers to see.

Start the car and use the heater for about 10 minutes every hour but be sure to keep your exhaust pipe clear so fumes don’t enter the car.

Weather alerts and first aid tips are available through the Red Cross Emergency App. For more information, the website is RedCross.org/apps.