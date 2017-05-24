Rep. Smith of rural Nebraska concerned over proposed ag cuts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith says cuts to farm subsidies and other rural programs outlined in President Donald Trump's budget proposal will likely be "perceived as unfair cuts" by constituents and Congress.

Smith, a Republican who represents Nebraska's vast, rural 3rd District, said Tuesday in a telephone news conference that he has concerns regarding the proposed $38 billion in farm subsidy cuts over 10 years. Smith said "this is not the first time there have been budget assaults" on agriculture spending, but notes that the proposal comes at a time when the ag economy is struggling.

Smith serves on the powerful tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Smith said the Trump budget is only a proposal and that he doesn't believe Congress has an appetite for severe ag cuts.

