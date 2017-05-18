Ricketts' Nebraska budget vetoes survive override attempt

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have rejected several attempts to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' budget vetoes, citing concerns about the state's finances despite warnings that the governor's cuts would hurt vulnerable residents.

Senators fell three votes short Wednesday of the support needed to restore $32.4 million in proposed funding for groups that serve the elderly and people with developmental disabilities.

Alan Zavodny, the executive director of NorthStar Services, says the vote will probably force his nonprofit group out of business. NorthStar Services serves 200 residents and provides 500 jobs in northeast Nebraska.

Ricketts had vetoed $56.5 million from the two-year state budget. The Appropriations Committee had recommended that lawmakers try to restore $32.7 million of that funding, most of which went to Medicaid service providers.

