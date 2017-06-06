Ricketts shuffles staff as aide leaves to join campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is shuffling his staff as an aide switches to a new role on his re-election campaign.

Jessica Flanagain has left her position as the governor's special adviser to external affairs so she could manage the Republican governor's re-election campaign. Taylor Gage, the governor's public relations director, has been promoted to director of strategic communications. Ricketts announced the transitions on Monday.

Before serving as public relations director, Gage worked as Ricketts' deputy campaign manager. He previously served as political director for U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's successful campaign in 2012.

Flanagain worked with Ricketts on messaging, strategic planning and coalition building. She transitioned to the campaign on Friday.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved