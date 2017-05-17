Ricketts touts Nebraska, Mexico relationship through NAFTA

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is touting Nebraska's trade relationship with Mexico as the Trump administration prepares for new talks with Mexico and Canada over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Ricketts said Tuesday that NAFTA plays a crucial role for Nebraska's corn producers and helps support an estimated 34,000 jobs in the state.

He made the comments during a news conference at the Capitol with a Mexican trade delegation and representatives of the U.S. Grains Council and the National Corn Growers Association.

Mexico is Nebraska's largest export market for corn, providing $287 million in added value to the state economy. Ricketts says bilateral trade with the country has helped grow agriculture.

