Ricketts unveils service improvements for Nebraska benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska residents shouldn't face as many obstacles when applying for certain public benefits under new reforms unveiled by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

State officials announced Monday that they have made a series of user-friendly changes to the Women, Infants, and Children food benefit program. They also have slashed the wait times to determine whether residents qualify for developmental disability services, from 69 days to an average of 14.

Some of the program changes to the Women, Infants and Children program including paperless processing, extended office hours and a greater focus on face-time with clients.

Ricketts says the changes will allow the Department of Health and Human Services to concentrate more on its core mission of helping residents.

