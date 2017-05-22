Schramm Park's Ak-Sar-Ben Aquarium closing for renovations

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The Ak-Sar-Ben Aquarium at Schramm Park State Recreation Area in eastern Nebraska will close Tuesday for renovations.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work will transform the facility into a state-of-the-art interactive exploration center. The new aquarium will feature Nebraska aquatic habitats, and visitors will be able to view an array of Nebraska's native fish species.

The project is expected to be finished in fall 2018.

The park sits along Nebraska Highway 31, 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Interstate 80, Exit 432.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.