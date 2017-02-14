Small groups rally at Planned Parenthood in Iowa, Nebraska

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Small groups of protesters gathered outside Planned Parenthood clinics in western Iowa's Council Bluffs, as wells as Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding.

The website www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without providing abortions.

In Iowa, rallies were also held at Planned Parenthood locations in Council Bluffs, Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City.

About two dozen people rallied outside the Council Bluffs Planned Parenthood clinic. No group of Planned Parenthood defenders made an appearance in the deeply conservative western Iowa city. The small rally was met mostly with honks of approval and thumbs-up from passing motorists.

