Some Nebraska inmates avoid submitting DNA just by saying no

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials have allowed 73 inmates to avoid submitting samples of their DNA for more than two decades just because the inmates refused.

The Omaha World-Herald reports prison officials have done little to force inmates to provide DNA that might link them to other crimes except write them up for rules violations.

State law requires all felons to submit a sample of their DNA.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says he believes the law and subsequent court orders are clear that felons should provide DNA.

Corrections officials seem to be relying on a 1997 opinion from Nebraska's Attorney General that suggested the law didn't allow for forced DNA collection.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.