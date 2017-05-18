SOMETHING ROTTEN takes the stage at the Orpheum Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN is onstage tonight through Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre.

This is the first national tour for the musical comedy which centers on two brothers who are playwrights stuck in the shadow of Renaissance rock star Will Shakespeare.

But the two brothers take heart when a soothsayer tells them the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time. From there, the two set out to write the first musical.

Bellevue native Daniel Beeman is a member of the ensemble who also understudies the Shakespeare role. He says tour started in January and he’s already done the role in a few cities.

"The role of Shakespeare is kind of cool. He’s a mix of Mick Jagger and Freddie Mercury. He sings a lot of really cool, high energy rock, which I love doing every night. But his character is kind of aloof and he’s kind of a buffoon and full of himself. It’s something I feel is so opposite of how I am as a human. It’s kind of cool to be able to put on that hat and play someone completely different.”

SOMETHING ROTTEN runs through Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre. For tickets and show times, the website is TicketOmaha.com.