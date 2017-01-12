Storm Preparation Tips from OPPD

With colder weather arriving and the potential for snow accumulation next week, it’s not too early to think about storm preparation.

Jodi Baker, Media Specialist for OPPD, says if your power goes out, it’s important to report that to OPPD, so they can troubleshoot, find out what’s going on and get out to your neighborhood to fix the issue.

Baker says the OPPD connect app offers customers an easy way to report outages and provides storm preparation tips as well.

Baker says when the power goes out, be sure to keep your refrigerator closed to keep the food within fresher, longer.

"Keep a supply of things on hand, a flashlight, one you’ll be able to find in the dark should the power go out. Also, keep a supply of drinking water and portable battery operated radio and some non-perishable food. You want to keep your cell phones and tablets charged up when you can so you have those if you need them and the power goes out and to report an outage. Or you can call to report an outage, that number is 1-800-554-6773.”

Baker asks that customers be patient with OPPD after they have reported their outage.

She says it’s important to remember that employees are many times out working in tough conditions including deep snow and ice.

For more information, the website is OPPD.com/outages.