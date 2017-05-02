Storm season is upon us and your local firefighters want you to be prepared

When there’s a severe thunderstorm or tornado headed your way, the safest place to be is the basement.

If you don’t have a basement, don’t worry, just head to a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of your home.

Trevor Towey, Treasurer of the Omaha Firefighters Union and Captain in the Omaha Fire Department, says everyone should have a natural disaster kit ready to go before a storm happens.

Your kit should contain things like batteries, food, water and a first aid kid. Towey says when a tornado is on its way, you only need to remember to DUCK.

"Down to the lowest level, you want to be under something sturdy: a table or a staircase. C is for cover your head; keep your head down. In tornadoes, everyone knows there could be projectiles. And so we want to be safe from that. And K stands for Keeping your shelter.”

Towey says you should always listen to your weather radio or apps for weather alerts so you know when it’s safe to come out.

More information is available at RedCross.org.