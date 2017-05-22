Students with learning disabilities drop out at nearly triple the rate of all students

The National Center for Learning Disabilities put out the 4th edition of its State of Learning Disabilities report earlier this month.

Sheldon Horowitz, Senior Director of Learning Resources & Research at NCLD, says this year’s report has many more data points than in years past, it has updated all of its sources, has snapshots of individual states and highlights personal stories.

He says each chapter begins with a look at an individual who has gone through or is currently going through the challenges exemplified in each section.

The report specifically looks at learning and attention issues with regard to math, reading, writing and spelling and the difficulties that go along with it.

Horowitz says this includes issues with things like short-term memory, comprehension and visual spatial processing.

"And, as is the case with every other state, the SLD category accounts for the largest percentage of students who are receiving special education services. Dyslexia is a specific learning disability in reading. Dyscalculia is the medical term we use for a specific learning disability in math. Dysgraphia is a specific learning disability term we use for difficulties with written expression."

SLD stands for specific learning disabilities.

Horowitz says the report shows more than 15,000 children in Nebraska receive special education for learning disabilities and that 85% of these students spend most of their school day in general education classrooms.

To view the Nebraska Snapshot or for more information, the website is www.ncld.org/StateofLD.