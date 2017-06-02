Task Force Arrests 10 in Omaha

Ten arrests were made yesterday (Thursday) by the FBI’s Greater Omaha Safe Streets Task Force. This was the culmination of a year-long operation targeting narcotics and weapon trafficking by an Omaha gang. Four arrests were made in early May as part of the operation.

The FBI’s Greater Omaha Safe Streets Task Force includes the Omaha Police Department, Bellevue Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff, La Vista Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and DEA.

The Task Force is still trying to locate two fugitives. They urge anyone with information about the location of Brian Chaidez or Amanda Marie Samaroo to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.FBI’s Greater Omaha Safe Streets Task Force Arrest Operation

