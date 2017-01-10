TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers of stocks in December

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — TD Ameritrade clients continued to be net buyers of equities in December as the market improved and investors tweaked their strategies after the election.

The online brokerage said Monday its Investor Movement Index declined slightly to 5.48 in December from November's 5.53 because some widely held stocks like Apple are considered less volatile than others.

TD Ameritrade's Steve Quirk says investors appear cautiously optimistic headed into 2017. He says the investor index shows how investors responded to President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

In December, some of the most popular buys were Amazon, Facebook, Bank of America and Teva Pharmaceutical.

Some of the most commonly sold stocks included ConocoPhillips and Chevron after oil prices topped $50. Wells Fargo and Citigroup were sold as they set new highs for the year in December.

All contents © copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved.