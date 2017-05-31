Temporary ramp closures scheduled in Lincoln for I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Temporary nighttime closures have been scheduled for three Interstate 80 interchanges in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Roads Department says that, beginning Tuesday, the ramps on exits 397, 399 and 401 will be closed Mondays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Sundays from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The department says the closures are required to seal concrete joints on the ramps. Detours will be marked.

The work is expected to be finished by late June.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.