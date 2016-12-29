TOAST OF THE NATION - 8:00PM New Years Eve!

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970's, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio compliment for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.

Spirited, improvised, and swinging, each stop this year is in a Blue Note venue throughout the country and the world! We'll hear sets from Buika, The Fred Hersch Trio, The Ron Carter Quartet, Dee Dee Bridgewater, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau.

Your host this year is bassist Christian McBride of Jazz Night In America.