Trail network will be expanded in Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three more miles of trails will be built in Omaha to connect the existing network to trails west of Interstates 680 and 80.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District recently approved the $3.2 million project.

The new trail in the Millard area should be ready by next fall. It will link paths in West Omaha to the Bellevue area.

Eric Williams with the natural resources district says the new path will also provide a safe way for cyclists and joggers to cross the interstates with a new underpass.

The natural resources district will cover most of the cost, but the cities of Omaha and La Vista will each pay 20 percent.

