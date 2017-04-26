Trump Administration Proposes 'Massive' Tax Overhaul And Tax Cut Plan

Updated 3:13 p.m. ET

The Trump administration Wednesday put forth a proposal that it labeled a "massive" tax overhaul, that would give big tax cuts to individuals and corporations, and reduce the number of tax brackets and deductions.

Outlined at a White House press briefing by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, director of the president's National Economic Council, it would reduce the number of individual tax brackets to three, as well as eliminate most tax deductions, other than for home mortgages and charitable contributions.

It would double the standard deduction individuals can take, and proposes cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent.

Administration officials acknowledge the plan is a broad brush outline, with specific details yet to be determined.

It was released as the Trump administration scrambles to show its accomplishments as it nears the 100-day mark on Saturday, April 29, but the plan is far from complete — and far from becoming law.

Republicans responded favorably to the proposal. A statement from House Speaker Paul Ryan, along with the chairmen of the House and Senate tax-writing committees said "The principles outlined by the Trump Administration today will serve as critical guideposts for Congress and the Administration as we work together to overhaul the American tax system and ensure middle-class families and job creators are better positioned for the 21st century economy."

Democrats see it differently. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the outline "short on details and long on giveaways to big corporations and billionaires." And top Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee labeled it "a rerun of the same failed tax policy that led to the Bush tax cuts in 2001 and 2003, which cost us trillions of dollars, did nothing to help working families, and, in part, contributed to the Great Recession."

