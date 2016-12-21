U of Nebraska-Lincoln reports computer security breach

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has warned thousands of current and former students about a computer security breach.

Campus officials said Tuesday in a letter to about 30,000 people that the breach potentially exposed thousands of student names, ID numbers and grades to an outside source. Officials say no Social Security numbers, credit card information or other personal data was stored on the computer server, which has been shut down.

The breach occurred sometime in the past two years. University spokesman Steve Smith says the source of the server breach isn't known. A routine scan of the server during a system update uncovered the breach.

The letter to the students says the university has no evidence "that anyone has used this information for illegal or malicious activity."

