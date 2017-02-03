Union Station is Designated as National Historic Landmark

Omaha’s Union Station was recently named as a National Historic Landmark.

Jessica Brummer, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Durham Museum, which is housed inside Union Station, says the designation means the building is significant to our nation’s history.

She says Union Station has joined a list of 20 other landmarks in the state of Nebraska.

Brummer explains the nomination is a very long process.

She says lots of people worked on the nomination including the Nebraska branch of the National Park Service, the mayor’s office and museum staff. Brummer says the process had been in the works for more than a decade.

"This designation signifies that Union Station has an important place in the history of our nation which is just so exciting for our city, our state and this beautiful building. A lot of people worked really hard to restore it and keep it the way it was for generations to come. And this designation will ensure that.”

Brummer says later this spring, the museum will receive an official plaque which will be displayed inside Union Station.

She says the Durham Museum will hold a public ceremony for the unveiling of the plaque and will have a community celebration that weekend.

This is the first National Historic Landmark designation in Nebraska since 1993.

More information is available at DurhamMuseum.org.