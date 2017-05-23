United Way of the Midlands addresses stable housing issues

For those who pay a third or more of their income for a roof over their heads, there’s a lot less money available for food, transportation and medical care costs.

Heather Tomczak, is the Director of Community Impact, Housing and Safety Investments for the United Way of the Midlands.

She says lack of stable housing is a big problem that impacts adults as well as kids. Adults may feel a lot of stress which can translate into health problems.

While kids may see an impact on their academic success if they have to change schools often due to changing their residence.

She says there are a number of folks in our community that are struggling.

"There’s a lack of affordable housing. And just so folks understand the need for affordable housing is so important within our community. So prevention is probably key and diversion opportunities. Working with families before they become homeless is a better opportunity because once they get into the homeless venue or arena, it’s a lot harder to get out of that situation.”

Tomczak says the United Way currently offers many different programs to assist people in these types of situations including house repair programs, emergency shelter services and financial education courses.

Tomczak says the best place to start if you need assistance is by calling the 2-1-1 line. More information is available online at UnitedWayMidlands.org.