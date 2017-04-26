United Way of the Midlands Celebrates National Volunteer Month

Dani Ohlman, Director of Volunteer Engagement at United Way of the Midlands, says the United Way has been busy connecting volunteers with agencies to work on meaningful service projects this month.

April is National Volunteer Month and Ohlman says the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area ranks 15th among mid-sized American cities for the number of residents who volunteer their time.

She says the United Way expects to have close to 5000 volunteers this year helping with its various projects.

Ohlman says the United Way has projects coming in all the time that need volunteers as well as two major events this summer.

"In June we have our Day of Action, which is a literacy-based event, where the community comes in and helps us get children involved in the community during the summer when they are starting to slide away from their academics. We have the Day of Caring coming up in August. It’s one of our largest events. Community can come out and assist with multiple projects whether it’s serving meals, landscaping, organizing certain agencies, painting.”

For more information on volunteer opportunities, the website is UnitedWayMidlands.org. Under the “Ways to Get Involved” section, click on the volunteer tab.

Ohlman says the need for volunteers is ever present.