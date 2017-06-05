United Way of the Midlands Symposium Focuses on Ending Poverty

The United Way of the Midlands will co-host a symposium this Thursday, June 8th , entitled Addressing Poverty from a Multigenerational Perspective.

Justin Dougherty, Director of Community Impact for UW Midlands, says the symposium series aims to raise awareness about poverty, the steps involved in getting out of poverty and some of the obstacles families face when attempting to do so.

Dougherty says the keynote speaker, Ann Mosle, from the Ascend network at the Aspen Institute, will talk about the 2-Generation Approach to ending poverty. He says programs using this approach include parents and children in a family-oriented way.

“The 2-Generation approach takes it a step further, where you are actually providing programming for parents and children. So, it’s not just kind of a child-focused program with parent elements, or a parent-focused program with child elements, but it’s actually a program that focuses on both the needs of the parent and the child.”

The symposium is at UNO’s Milo Bail Student Center from 8:30 to 11:30 this Thursday, June 8th. Partnering in this symposium are UNO, UNMC, Buffett Early Childhood Institute, the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and First National Bank.

For more information and to register, the website is uwmidlands.org