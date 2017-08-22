University of Nebraska system to decrease mileage refund

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Some University of Nebraska system faculty members say a big drop in vehicle mileage reimbursement will be tough to weather.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the system intends to drop reimbursement when faculty members use their own car from about 50 cents per mile to 25 cents per mile beginning next month, citing challenges with the state budget.

System extension educators and faculty members in rural settings say the decision is especially burdensome for them because they drive long distances to work as well as to programs, meetings and events.

System President Hank Bounds says reducing mileage reimbursement is one of many ways to deal with a $49 million budget gap caused by state funding problems and rising costs. The system hopes to save about $550,000 a year with the drop.

