UNMC's season ice-skating rink set to open Thanksgiving week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center's public ice-skating rink is set to open for its eighth consecutive season.

The public rink, located just east of 42nd Street on UNMC's midtown campus, will open weekends starting Nov. 25 through Feb. 4.

Admission to the rink is $7 per person. That includes skate rental. Hours of operation are noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays. The rink is closed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for UNMC student broomball and curling leagues. The rink also will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and anytime the wind chill drops to zero or below.

