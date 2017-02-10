UNO's College of IS&T offering workshops for IT Professionals

UNO’s College of Information, Science & Technology is offering an IT Academy Thursday, February 16th and Friday, February 17th.

Dr. Deepak Khazanchi, Associate Dean of IS&T, says faculty have many interesting research areas including social informatics, innovation and project management.

Khazanchi says what the college wanted to do is use the academy as a way of communicating these cutting edge areas to industry professionals.

He says each session is a mix of concepts and practical applications.

"Normally an employee in a company would go and get training on a specific tool or skill but they rarely get training on what is coming up next in certain areas. So what we are trying to do is leverage the interest of faculty and translate that into something that is practical for people to practice right away.”

Those attending can apply these training sessions toward their certifications by self-reporting professional development units or continuing education units.

The price for each half day workshop is $200 and includes either a breakfast or a lunch.

For more information, including workshop times and locations, or to register, the website is ITacademy.unomaha.edu.