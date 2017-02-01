UNO's Sixth Biennial "Aging With Passion and Purpose" Early-Bird Registration Ends Soon

“Next Generation Services” is the topic of the UNO Department of Gerontology’s upcoming “Aging with Passion and Purpose” conference, to be held March 21st on the UNO campus.

Dr. Julie Masters, Professor and Chair of UNO's Department of Gerontology, says it will include topics relevant to aging adults and their families today, as well as to professionals working in the field. She says aging is a “lifespan phenomenon and a process, not an event.”

“So, what happens to me in my youth is going to have some bearing or impact on what my aging experience is going to be like as an older person. The kinds of people that would benefit from this conference could be in their 20's, 30's and 40's, or they could be in the 60's, 70's and 80's. We really see that people who are engaged professionally and working with people across the lifespan will find this conference a benefit.”

Masters says attendees will hear about novel, creative services found within the Omaha area, covering topics such as successful aging, whole-person health care, and comprehensive geriatric assessment. She says the keynote speaker, Dr. Jean Accius, a researcher with the AARP, will talk about long-term care today and in the future.

Masters says early-bird registration runs through the end of the day February 15th, although general registration is available up to the day of the conference. Additionally, it is being held during UNO's spring break, so parking should be plentiful.

For more information, the website is Gero.unomaha.edu