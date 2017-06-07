Upcoming Solar Eclipse focus of next Omaha Science Cafe

On August 21st a total solar eclipse will occur.

The path of totality of this particular eclipse will enter in Oregon, travel across the US and exit out of South Carolina so people all over the country will be able to see it.

At next week’s Science Café, Dave Kriegeler, Instructor of Astronomy and Physics at UNO, will be talking about the best time and place to see this eclipse.

Kriegler warns that just because the sun will be 98% covered here in Omaha, doesn’t mean you can’t do permanent damage to your eyes if you try to view it without protection.

He will talk about ways to take pictures of the eclipse safely and ways to view it with pinhole cameras and polymer glasses.

"Some people cannot leave Omaha. So if you can’t, what’s the safest way to observe the eclipse and not damage your eyes? Because it will not be total here in Omaha. That’s versus those people that would like to drive 70-80 miles and they can be in totality. What’s the difference and what are you going to see?”

Dave Kriegler speaks at the Omaha Science Café Tuesday, June 13th 7:00 p.m. in the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th Street.

For more information, the website is unmc.edu/sciencecafe.