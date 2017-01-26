An upswing in Norovirus cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has investigated nine outbreaks of norovirus since the middle of December. Norovirus is highly contagious and is often referred to as “the stomach flu.”

People with norovirus may experience symptoms including nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches.

Those who get the norovirus run the risk of dehydration so the health department advises anyone who is sick to drink plenty of fluids.

Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said norovirus can have a rapid onset but that there are things you can do to reduce your chances of getting sick in the first place.

She said the best ways to prevent yourself from getting the norovirus is to carefully wash your hands with soap and water, especially before handling food and after using the restroom.

Most people recover from norovirus in one to three days.