Week In The News: Moore And Franken, Sessions On Russia, GOP Tax Bill

Our roundtable — Margaret Brennan of CBS, Aaron Blake of the Washington Post and On Point news analyst Jack Beatty — take on the week’s news: Women accuse Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken. Tax bill looks to gut Obamacare. Jeff Sessions talks Russia.



Guests:

Margaret Brennan, White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News. (@margbrennan)

Aaron Blake, senior political reporter for the Washington Post. (@AaronBlake)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst.



From Tom’s Reading List:

Washington Post: Al Franken’s Past Comments On Sexual Assault Complicate His Effort To Dispute Leeann Tweeden’s Allegation — “Particularly damning is a photo that shows Franken placing his hands over the breasts of an apparently sleeping Tweeden. Tweeden says she discovered the photo later and was horrified. She says Franken also forcibly kissed her while rehearsing a sketch on the trip, but that nobody else saw it.”

CBS News: President Trump Believes Putin’s Denials Of Election Meddling — “On his first Veterans Day in office, President Trump was in Hanoi, Vietnam, where he praised the country at a state dinner, saying it is “one of the greatest miracles of the word.” However, Mr. Trump is making headlines around the world, saying he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials of election meddling. Margaret Brennan reports.”

ABC News: Roy Moore Accuser: I Got Him Banned From The Mall — “An Alabama woman who has accused Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually harassing her in the late 1970s said he was banned from the mall where she worked after she complained about his repeated, unwanted advances toward her.”

