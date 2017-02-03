Week In the News: Trump’s SCOTUS Pick, Immigration Impact, Cabinet Battles

This broadcast is a part of the #OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

Uproar over Trump’s immigration ban. A Supreme Court pick. A Trump blowup with Australia. New fighting in Ukraine. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

Week Two of the Trump administration. Things are roiling. Immigration issues on fire. A travel ban and charges of Muslim exclusion. The new president gets feisty with Australia. Puts Iran “on notice.” Puts Steve Bannon on the National Security Council. A Supreme Court pick is named. Democrats say they were robbed. We’ve got a ragged raid in Yemen. The administration with tough talk on Ukraine and Israeli settlements. This hour On Point, our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines. — Tom Ashbrook



Guests

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today. (@SusanPage)

Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner. (@ByronYork)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)



