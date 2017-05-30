White House Communications Director Resigns

White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned. Dubke offered his resignation on May 18th, prior to the president's overseas trip to the Middle East and Europe. He is still working at the White House and has not set a departure date yet.

Dubke, 47, had been a behind the scenes player, who helped manage the White House communications strategy, including the aftermath of President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. Before joining the White House in February, he had been a Republican strategist, and founder of Crossroads Media.

Dubke's resignation could be the forerunner of a larger staff shake up in the administration. Reports have circulated that Trump may bring in trusted former aides including one time campaign manager Cory Lewandowski and David Bosse, as the White House struggles to deal with an FBI investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

The latest twist involves the President's son-in-law, and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who reportedly tried to set up back channel contacts between the Trump team and Moscow.

Trump is also struggling with his legislative agenda.

Among the changes reportedly being contemplated is a diminished role for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, including fewer televised briefings.

But the challenges any White House communications team will face were made evident when the President took to Twitter Tuesday morning, targeting NATO ally Germany:



"We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change."



And once again Trump implied the Russia investigation was nothing but an attempt by Democrats to change the subject from their defeat in November:



"Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News," Trump tweeted.



As long as Trump maintains control of his Twitter account, he will remain his own communications director.

