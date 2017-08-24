Why Arts Matter, a four-part panel series, at UNO kicks off tomorrow

UNO will host the first of four panels on the importance of the arts tomorrow.

Seven experts from Omaha’s arts community will discuss the developmental benefits of the arts for children and teens.

They will also offer advice for people who are new to the arts and interested in getting more involved.

Joan Squires, President of Omaha Performing Arts, is one the panelists. She says the arts bring people together and are something that makes us special as human beings.

Squires says it’s also an amazing contribution to the quality of life in any community.

Tomorrow she will talk not just about the impact arts has on people and creativity, but also on the economic impact of the arts in the community.

"To tourism, to bringing people together. I think certainly the arts have a chance to reach people in all different ways. But they also can help drive businesses and really help a community prosper. So I really want to make sure we touch on both the artistic and aesthetic aspect of the arts as well as the economic benefits and their contributions to what makes a great community.”

Squires will be joined by Ernest Richardson, Resident Conductor of the Omaha Symphony as well as Hal France, Former Artistic Director of Opera Omaha, among others.

The panel takes place from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at UNO’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service Building’s Lecture Hall, Room 101. There is no charge to attend.